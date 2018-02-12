Volunteers with North Shore Rescue were busy Monday afternoon as they performed back-to-back rescues on Vancouver's North Shore Mountains.

The search and rescue volunteers first responded to Mount Seymour for a man in his 50s with injuries to his ribs and lower leg.

A helicopter dropped team members between the first and second pumps and they snowshoed in to find him. He slid about 50 feet but rescuers say he is stable.

Next, that helicopter continued to Cypress Mountain for two more rescues. A man in his 50s who was out snowshoeing suffered a dislocated shoulder near the Bowen Lookout.

A woman showshoeing on Hollyburn Mountain also needed help.

One person was seen being longlined into the Cypress parking lot.

A total of 25 NSR members and two helicopters members assisted with search and rescue efforts.

Earlier in the day, firefighters handled another distress call on Quarry Rock.

Officials reminded backcountry enthusiasts that warmer temperatures followed by cooler temperatures can create icy conditions that make snowshoe crampons less effective.

Awaiting more details -- but @nsrescue longline effort underway near Cypress on the North Shore. Two rescues underway this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/vMdAcrbkdd — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) February 12, 2018