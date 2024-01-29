Back-to-back alleged hit-and-runs injure woman in Coquitlam: RCMP
Police in Coquitlam, B.C., are asking for the public's help in identifying two separate drivers suspected of hitting the same pedestrian in alleged hit-and-run crashes.
A statement from Coquitlam RCMP says the woman had been walking legally through a crosswalk at the intersection of Pinetree Way and Guildford Way, right across from City Hall, when the first vehicle struck her as it made a turn.
A short time later, police say a second vehicle struck the woman, who was unconscious on the ground, and neither driver remained at the scene.
They say patrol officers found the scene Saturday night after noticing a member of the public had pulled over to help the woman, who was seriously injured.
Police say the first suspect vehicle is described as a white SUV that may have sustained damage to its front end, while the second is a red or burgundy SUV.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.
It was Saturday's second serious alleged hit-and-run in Metro Vancouver.
RCMP in Surrey say a man died after being struck shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, and three people were arrested shortly afterwards.
The Mounties say the victim in that incident was found severely injured, several blocks away from where witnesses described seeing the vehicle hit him.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2024.
Bodies of B.C. helicopter crash victims recovered from mountain, heli-skiing company says
The bodies of the three people who were killed in a heli-skiing crash north of Terrace, B.C., on Monday, Jan. 22 were successfully recovered on Sunday, the president of the company announced.
B.C. premier apologizes after social media mistake on Holocaust Remembrance Day
British Columbia's premier has apologized after he says a member of his staff posted an incorrect message in social media posts linking to his statement marking Holocaust Remembrance Day on Saturday.
'Heaviest rainfall' yet to come as storms drench South Coast: Environment Canada
The "heaviest rainfall" in a series of storms drenching B.C.'s South Coast is expected to begin Sunday night, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
1 dead, 1 injured in southwest Calgary fire Sunday night
A woman is dead after a fire broke out in a bungalow in southwest Calgary Sunday night.
-
Investigation underway into fatal campground shooting of 26-year-old Calgary man near Conrich, Alta. early Sunday
Strathmore RCMP and the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit are investigating a fatal shooting that took place at the Mountain View Campground near Conrich early Sunday morning.
South Edmonton apartment resident frustrated over lack of warning during police operation in her building
A resident is raising questions over how an arrest was handled in her apartment building in south Edmonton Friday night.
RCAF to celebrate centennial with flyover above downtown Edmonton
In honour of the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force, the 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron from CFB Edmonton will fly over Alberta's capital city Monday morning.
Josh Classen's forecast: Warm spell lingers all week
Warm air continues to dominate the weather story thank to a strong upper ridge of high pressure.
BREAKING 6 ServiceOntario locations to open in Staples stores this week
Six ServiceOntario centres will open in Staples Canada stores across the province by the end of the week.
SIU investigating crash on QEW in Burlington: OPP
The province’s police watchdog is investigating a crash on the Fort Erie-bound QEW this morning, Ontario Provincial Police confirm.
Former Toronto city councillor hopes to run for Conservatives in next federal election
Former Toronto city councillor Karen Stintz says she hopes to run for the Conservative Party of Canada in the next federal election.
Driver flees on foot after 5 injured in Montreal hit-and-run
Montreal police are searching for a driver after a hit-and-run left five people injured.
This map shows all the construction sites in Montreal in real time
The City of Montreal has created a new interactive map to identify construction sites and obstacles on its territory -- in real time.
Ceremony honours memory of those killed in 2017 Quebec City mosque attack
A ceremony commemorating the deadly 2017 attack on a Quebec City mosque is scheduled to take place.
Man dead following Winnipeg police response to 'domestic-related' incident
Winnipeg police have handed over an investigation to Manitoba's police watchdog after a man died in hospital a day after officers restrained him while responding to a domestic call in the city's Crestview neighbourhood.
'They're out there': Winnipeg pet owners on alert as coyote sightings increase
Winnipeg pet owners are tightening their leashes when out with their animals, with many saying they see and hear more coyotes in their neighbourhoods.
'A heart of gold': Vigil held for Winnipeg restaurant owner killed in assault
Community members came together on Sunday night to mourn the loss of a Winnipeg restaurant owner who was killed in an assault last week.
Sask. Teachers' Federation to make announcement 'regarding job action'
Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) president Samantha Becotte will be speaking Monday afternoon regarding job action.
'Sweat, tears and pizza': Sask. developers create fully functional video games in 48 hours
The process of game development normally takes a dedicated team and years of effort. However, participants at Game Jam Saskatoon defy convention by creating fully functional games in just 48 hours.
Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra performs first ever Lion King live score
The Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra (SSO) is set to enchant audiences with a historic production of Disney's iconic movie, The Lion King.
Regina family displaced by basement fire
Crews responded to the scene of a basement fire in Regina’s south Lakeview area Sunday night.
'We have a plane now': Take a look inside one of Saskatchewan's most interesting fishing shacks
When Lee Saretsky came across an old airplane on Facebook Marketplace, the decision of what to do next was immediate.
Snowy start to the week in Nova Scotia, schools across the province closed
It's expected that snow will continue to fall in parts of Nova Scotia until Monday afternoon after a winter storm moved into the region Sunday night.
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.
24-year-old N.S. man suffers serious injuries after head-on vehicle collision
A 24-year-old Kentville, N.S., man suffered serious injuries in a head-on vehicle collision late Friday night.
Pap tests being offered at St. Joseph's Colposcopy clinic
People normally require a referral to the clinic but Monday only, the doors are open for routine screening to anyone age 25 and older who has not had a pap test in the past three years.
Chickenpox on the rise in London and Middlesex
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is warning the public that Varicella-zoster virus also known as chickenpox is on the rise in our community
BREAKING Two popular Manitoulin Island music festivals cancelled
Two popular annual Manitoulin Island music festivals are being shut down, organizers announced Monday morning on social media.
-
Search continues for missing Sudbury city councillor
Sudbury police are looking for Ward 2 city councillor Michael Vagnini who was reported missing Saturday.
'It just spread like wildfire': Kitchener Ont. man saves driver from burning car
A Kitchener, Ont. man is sharing his story about how he saved someone from a burning car on Highway 8.
'A step in the good direction': Event held to address rise in Islamophobia in Waterloo Region
The Coalition of Muslim Women in Kitchener-Waterloo is taking steps to address the rise of Islamophobia seen in the region.