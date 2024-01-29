Back-to-back alleged hit-and-runs injure woman in Coquitlam: RCMP

Police in Coquitlam, B.C., are asking for the public's help in identifying two separate drivers suspected of hitting the same pedestrian in alleged hit-and-run crashes.

A statement from Coquitlam RCMP says the woman had been walking legally through a crosswalk at the intersection of Pinetree Way and Guildford Way, right across from City Hall, when the first vehicle struck her as it made a turn.

A short time later, police say a second vehicle struck the woman, who was unconscious on the ground, and neither driver remained at the scene.

They say patrol officers found the scene Saturday night after noticing a member of the public had pulled over to help the woman, who was seriously injured.

Police say the first suspect vehicle is described as a white SUV that may have sustained damage to its front end, while the second is a red or burgundy SUV.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

It was Saturday's second serious alleged hit-and-run in Metro Vancouver.

RCMP in Surrey say a man died after being struck shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, and three people were arrested shortly afterwards.

The Mounties say the victim in that incident was found severely injured, several blocks away from where witnesses described seeing the vehicle hit him.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2024.