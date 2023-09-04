Back from war-torn Ukraine, West Vancouver retiree discusses his latest efforts to help abandoned pets

Since Dan Fine’s first visit to Ukraine in April 2022, the war-torn country’s stray animal population has grown significantly, as more Ukrainians are forced to flee and leave their pets behind.

But the retired West Vancouver tech executive is undeterred. The co-founder of the Ukrainian War Animals Relief Fund has just returned from his fourth mission to Ukraine to vaccinate and spay/neuter abandoned animals in makeshift clinics.

“What we do is we go into these villages, some of them have been recaptured by the Ukrainians, we work with the local government and the mayors. They will provide us a place to stay like a dorm or something, and then they will also give us a clinic. And a clinic could be just a shot-up old building,” said Fine. The charity uses local volunteers and hires out-of-work Ukrainian veterinarians to perform the surgeries.

After the animals are sterilized, vaccinated and microchipped, they are either returned to the area where they were captured, or sent to adoption centres. “If we think we can adopt them like they’re puppies or they’re cute or whatever, we take them to a shelter that we have in Odessa, and then we drive them all over Europe, Switzerland, all over, and we had some great success stories,” said Fine.

The 64-year-old said this latest mission took volunteers closer to the active war zone, and felt more dangerous than previous trips.

“We went into some villages that were completely destroyed to look for animals and they said ‘Dan, stop!’ I said, ‘What is it?’ Landmine. And so we marked it for others,” said Fine. “You’re walking and you can just hear the shelling and hear the constant gunfire. And I keep thinking, is there a sniper nearby?”

Despite the danger, over 2,200 dogs and cats were treated at 10 makeshift clinics in southern Ukraine in July and August.

“We coordinate in these villages with volunteers, so they will actually talk to everyone that’s left in the villages and they will bring us their animals,” said Fine.

While controlling the booming stray dog and cat population is the number one goal, vaccination is also key.

“We are starting to already see rabies. Two of our vets got bitten and got rabies. One had been protected, had a rabies vaccination, and the other one didn’t. Fortunately he was near a hospital that could treat him. Not everyone has the opportunity. So rabies prevention is one of the main goals,” Fine said.

He knows it will take many more missions and a lot of money to put a real dent in the stray pet population in Ukraine.

“We have to go raise a big number, a big amount of money to tackle this. We partnered last time with the Humane Society, I think they’re happy to help us move forward, so we need to go get millions of dollars,” said Fine.

He hopes a government or large agency steps up to fund the efforts, but in the mean time, the Ukrainian War Animal Relief fund depends entirely on donations. It raises money through a Gofundme page and a Petfundr account.

Fine has only been home for a week, but the he’s already planning his next mission to Ukraine.

“It feels great to be with family and my dogs and friends, but also it tears at you, because I don’t think people know what’s really happening over there,” he said. “I wish it would stop, and I hope it stops. Not just for humans, but also for all the animals.”