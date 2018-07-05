

Bacio Rosso is Moulin Rouge meets Cabaret meets Burlesque in Canada's first gourmet cabaret cirque.Taking place in Vancouver's Queen Elizabeth Park inside of a lush red velvet-lined antique Belgian Spiegeltent, the 3-hour show offers an intimate, fully immersive performance that combines cirque, comedy and cuisine.

Throughout the performance, guests will enjoy a four-course gourmet meal curated by one of Vancouver’s award winning chefs, Adam Pegg from La Quercia.



Performances will be held five nights a week Wednesday through Sunday in Vancouver’s Queen Elizabeth Park from November 1st to New Years Eve, 2018.