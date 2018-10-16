

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver firefighters had to use some big tools during a tiny rescue operation in the city's downtown core over the weekend.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services said in a tweet a baby skunk was found stuck in the drainage hole of a dumpster Sunday.

"The crew used rescue tools from their specialty 'Heavy Rescue' engine to free the little critter," the fire department said.

Images posted only by VFRS shows a crew member using a power saw or grinder to free the trapped animal.

Another photo shows the skunk wrapped in a towel after being rescued.

"The team completed the rescue without critter injury or the need for tomato juice!" the tweet read.

This does not appear to be an uncommon situation for wildlife rescuers in the regions. Langley-based Critter Care Wildlife Society has posted on Instagram about three other similar cases this month alone.