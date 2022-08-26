Baby recovering from 'possible drug overdose,' RCMP in Kelowna say

Warning: Disturbing content.

A baby had to be revived with emergency first aid and the overdose-reversing drug naloxone earlier this week in Kelowna, B.C., Mounties say.

In a news release Friday, the RCMP said its officers and paramedics had been called to a home on Lynrick Road by parents who said their child was not breathing.

The one-year-old was unconscious, they told first responders.

Mounties said they arrived to find family members performing CPR on the baby. The baby was lying on the hood of a vehicle.

Police said they were told that the baby "may have ingested an unknown substance."

First responders used naloxone on the baby – a nasal spray used to reverse the effects of opioids. The baby was then rushed to hospital for further treatment, and is now in the care of the Ministry of Children and Family Development.

The RCMP said its vulnerable persons unit is working on the case, as are members from the Child Advocacy Centre.

Mounties did not say what substance they think the baby had ingested or how the child would have had access to such a substance, nor did they say whether the parents could face any charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

"Once again this demonstrates the need for more support for those struggling with substance abuse," Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in a statement.

"We at the RCMP are so grateful for the actions of the family member and all first responders who no doubt saved this child's life."