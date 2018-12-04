

CTV Vancouver





A newborn baby who was found abandoned in a dumpster in Mission, B.C. last month has died in hospital, according to police.

The baby girl was discovered in critical condition on Nov. 23 in a trash receptacle near the Heritage Park Child Care Centre.

First responders rushed the newborn to hospital, but she died about a week later, according to a tragic update provided by Mission RCMP on Tuesday.

A 21-year-old woman who was arrested in connection with the incident has since been released from custody, Mounties said. No charges have been laid in the case.

The baby's cause of death is still under investigation.