Baby found in Mission, B.C. dumpster dies in hospital
A newborn baby was found abandoned near a Mission, B.C. daycare on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018.
CTV Vancouver
Published Tuesday, December 4, 2018 11:27AM PST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 4, 2018 11:28AM PST
A newborn baby who was found abandoned in a dumpster in Mission, B.C. last month has died in hospital, according to police.
The baby girl was discovered in critical condition on Nov. 23 in a trash receptacle near the Heritage Park Child Care Centre.
First responders rushed the newborn to hospital, but she died about a week later, according to a tragic update provided by Mission RCMP on Tuesday.
A 21-year-old woman who was arrested in connection with the incident has since been released from custody, Mounties said. No charges have been laid in the case.
The baby's cause of death is still under investigation.