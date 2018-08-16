

Sandra Hermiston and Ross McLaughlin, CTV Vancouver





New testing shows many of the foods you might be feeding your children could contain heavy metals which have been linked to behavioral problems, lower IQs, and other health risks.

Baby cereals, snacks, and crackers are all common foods parents give to their kids. But they are also common foods that can contain high levels of inorganic arsenic, cadmium, and lead.

“Children are going through development, particularly their neurological systems. And those elements could adversely affect their proper development,” said James Dickerson, Consumer Reports chief scientific officer.

Long-term exposure to those heavy metals also increases the risk of serious health problems, such as cancer and type 2 diabetes.

Consumer Reports tested 50 products including baby cereals, packaged fruit and vegetables, packaged entrees, cookies and other snacks often fed to infants and toddlers.

About two-thirds were found to contain inorganic arsenic, lead and cadmium above levels associated with potential health risks.

Snack foods and products made with rice fared the worst.

“Certain plants, like rice, naturally take up these heavy elements more so than others,” explained Dickerson.

Heavy metals occur naturally in soil and water. And don’t think that buying organic will help. Products labeled organic were just as likely to contain the heavy metals as conventional ones.

So, what can you do to minimize exposure and protect your children and yourself from dangerous heavy metals?

“Just because you’ve been feeding them these types of foods doesn’t mean they’ll necessarily have a specific adverse response,” said Dickerson, “If you’ve been feeding those food to your children, reduce the amounts they consume per day or per week. And if you’re really concerned about it, talk to your doctor.”

To reduce the amount of heavy metals your children are exposed to, Consumer Reports recommends limiting the amount of infant rice cereal and packaged snacks and encourage kids to consume a broad array of healthful whole foods.