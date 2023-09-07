Baby dies after being struck by vehicle in Kamloops driveway, RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a tragic motor vehicle incident in Kamloops that claimed the life of a one-year-old child Wednesday afternoon.
In a news release Thursday, Kamloops RCMP said they were called to the 1500 block of Ord Road just before 5 p.m. after receiving reports that an infant appeared to have been struck by a vehicle in a driveway.
"The baby was transported to hospital with critical injuries, but sadly did not survive," Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in the release. "As the report involves the death of a child, the Serious Crime Unit is assisting frontline officers in the ongoing investigation."
The BC Coroners Service is investigating the incident as well.
Anyone with information is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file number 2023-32329.
