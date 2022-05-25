B.C. woman's 'elaborately concocted alibi' for hit-and-run included fake letters, false accusations, court says

handwriting

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trudeau cancelled B.C. appearance after RCMP warned protest could escalate: CP source

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cancelled plans to appear in person at a Liberal fundraiser in British Columbia Tuesday after RCMP warned an aggressive protest outside the event could escalate if he arrived, said a source close to the decision. The source spoke to The Canadian Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the situation publicly.

'Not parent expected': When a DNA test brings distressing results

While genealogical DNA tests may be marketed as harmless and exciting way for people to learn more about their ancestral heritage, CTVNews.ca speaks with a Canadian researcher who says more support is needed for those who get unexpected results that have potential to disrupt family relations.

Here's how to watch tonight's French Conservative leadership debate

Later tonight, the six candidates on the ballot to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada will be debating each other in Laval, Que. CTV News will be live-streaming the debate with English translation and offering real-time updates and analysis, and you can follow along.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener