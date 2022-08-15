B.C. woman planning retirement after $31M Lotto Max Jackpot win

Recent Lotto Max winner Jennifer Cole is pictured in a photo from BCLC. Recent Lotto Max winner Jennifer Cole is pictured in a photo from BCLC.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener