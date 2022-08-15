B.C. woman planning retirement after $31M Lotto Max Jackpot win
A British Columbia woman who found herself suddenly $31 million richer says she plans to retire, but she's not sure what's next.
Jennifer Cole was revealed Monday as the winner of the July 8 Lotto Max Draw.
The resident of West Kelowna said she checked her latest ticket after hearing the jackpot winner bought theirs on PlayNow.com, where she has a subscription.
The prize is the largest ever awarded to a winner who bought their ticket through the site, the B.C. Lottery Corporation said in a news release.
Cole logged in to her account and noticed something right away.
"When I saw the number in my account, it was a lot more than expected," she said in the BCLC news release.
She said she told her family first about the prize, but held off on the amount.
"Once they woke up, I told them I won the jackpot. They were very excited," she said.
As for what Cole plans to do now, she said she looks forward to retiring, and plans to spend that newfound time with family.
Beyond that, she's still shaping her plans, having only just claimed her prize on Friday.
"I plan on taking some time to decide what's next but am definitely looking forward to travelling," she told BCLC.
The odds of winning the main jackpot, like Cole did, are one in 33,294,800 per $5 play.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
UPDATED WITH PHOTOS
UPDATED WITH PHOTOS | Kelowna RCMP investigating homicide after 'altercation' outside nightclub
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Economists predict a 'mild recession,' but what would that look like in Canada?
With inflation on the rise and central banks poised to increase rates, CTVNews.ca speaks with experts on whether Canada will experience a recession, and if so, what it would look like.
'We've been abandoned': Man dies in B.C. town waiting for health care near ambulance station
For the second time in less than a month, a resident of Ashcroft, B.C., died while waiting for health care after having a heart attack mere metres from a local ambulance station.
'I have to fight for myself': Quadriplegic man says N.S. government told him to live in a hospital
A diving accident at 14-years-old left Brian Parker paralyzed from the chest down. Now at age 49, he's without the person who was caring for him full-time until just last week, after his 68-year-old mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Canadian home sales fall for 5th month in a row, down 29 per cent from last July
Canada's average resale home price fell 4.5% from a year ago in July and was down 5.4% on the month as buyers continued to sit on the sidelines amid rising borrowing costs.
Wet'suwet'en pipeline protest blocks Vancouver traffic
A large rally planned in Vancouver to protest the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C. blocked traffic Monday morning.
New COVID-19 booster targeting Omicron, original variants approved in U.K.
British drug regulators have become the first in the world to authorize an updated version of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine that aims to protect against the original virus and the omicron variant.
Thousands of Afghans who helped Canada trapped in Afghanistan, struggling to leave
The federal government needs to do more to help thousands of Afghans who assisted Canadian Forces but remain trapped in Afghanistan a year after the Taliban seized Kabul, aid groups and opposition parties say.
Pfizer CEO tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms
The top executive at Pfizer, a leading producer of COVID-19 vaccines, has tested positive for the virus and says he is experiencing very mild symptoms.
Prince Harry, Meghan to visit U.K., Germany next month
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will visit the U.K. next month for the first time since they returned for Queen Elizabeth II 's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Vancouver Island
-
Family of murdered Vancouver Island man suing prison officials over inmates' escape
The daughters of a 60-year-old Vancouver Island man who was found dead in his home in 2019 are suing the Correctional Service of Canada, claiming negligent prison officials allowed two men to escape from a minimum-security penitentiary and murder their father.
-
'Expect major delays': Gravel truck crash snarls highway traffic near Victoria
A gravel truck crash has stalled traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Victoria on Monday. Stewart Westwood with road maintenance contractor Emcon Services says a fully loaded gravel truck and its trailer went into the ditch just west of the West Shore Parkway exit on Monday afternoon.
-
Victoria police seize guns, sword and body armour in raid
Victoria police say two people were arrested last month after police found guns, body armour and a sword inside of a suite at a supportive housing facility.
Calgary
-
Death of 63-year-old woman at Strathmore care home declared a homicide: RCMP
The death of a 63-year-old woman last Friday at a Strathmore care home was a homicide, said Strathmore RCMP in a release issued Monday.
-
'Untimely and tragic': Calgary police cleared of wrongdoing in in-custody death
Alberta's police watchdog has cleared the Calgary Police Service of any wrongdoing in their dealings with a man who died in custody back in 2020.
-
Alberta Liberals stay with Roogeveen as leader after no one stands for leadership
The Alberta Liberal Party announced Monday that there will be no new leader of the party.
Edmonton
-
RCMP searching for 14-year-old boy in pond northwest of Edmonton
The boy Mounties are searching for in a pond in Whitecourt, Alta., on Sunday has been identified as a 14-year-old from the Edmonton area. The teenager, identified by family as Hassan Mohamed, was last seen in the pond area of Rotary Park Outdoor Waterpark around 3:55 p.m.
-
8 windows smashed at Hull Block, EPS seeking tips and footage
A historic building in central Edmonton sustained an estimated $40,000 in damage after several windows were smashed earlier this month.
-
Alberta looks to poach skilled workers from Vancouver, Toronto
The government of Alberta is looking to draw skilled workers from Toronto and Vancouver to the province and launched its recruitment campaign Monday morning.
Toronto
-
Toronto boy with rare genetic disorder begins treatment after family raises US$3 million
A Toronto family’s heart-wrenching journey to find a cure for their son’s ultra-rare disease has reached a new milestone.
-
Famous musician touched by stranger's act of kindness while visiting Toronto
A famous frontman was the recipient of an act of kindness while trying to rent a bike in Toronto Monday.
-
Daycares have two weeks left to opt into $10 a day program. Here is where things stand
About 60 per cent of Toronto’s non-profit childcare centres have opted into the federal government’s $10 a day program ahead of a Sept. 1 deadline but the uptake among for-profit centres has lagged behind.
Montreal
-
Quebec launches another COVID-19 vaccination campaign for seniors
Quebec health authorities are launching another COVID-19 booster vaccination campaign on Monday, targeting people living in CHSLDs and private seniors' residences (RPAs). The recommended interval between baseline vaccination and a first booster dose is three months or more, while the suggested interval between each subsequent booster dose is five months or more.
-
CEGEP back-to-school season marked by shortage of teachers, support staff
With one week to go before the start of the new school year, the CSQ is concerned that some CEGEPs will be unable to offer certain services and even some courses due to a lack of staff.
-
A new 'fiscal pact' with Montreal tops Mayor Plante's Quebec election wish list
The next political party to form government in Quebec this fall needs to make a 'fiscal pact' with Montreal so that the metropolis can properly cope with an unprecedented level of homelessness, increasing gun violence, and to meet the city's green initiatives, Mayor Valerie Plante said Monday.
Winnipeg
-
Internationally educated nurse wins appeal to work in Manitoba
A nurse who received her education in the Philippines and was later licenced to work in Ontario and Quebec has won an appeal to work in Manitoba, according to a notice of decision by the Council of the College of Registered Nurses of Manitoba, reviewed by CTV News Winnipeg.
-
Armed and barricaded situation lasted nearly 10 hours, three people charged: police
Three people have been arrested after police officers executed a search warrant, which resulted in an armed and barricaded situation that lasted almost 10 hours.
-
Bell MTS customers might be experiencing Internet and TV interruptions
Customers with Bell MTS may be dealing with some Internet and TV issues according to the telecommunications company.
Saskatoon
-
Missing Sask. mushroom picker found dead
The search for a 74-year-old woman lost in the forest northeast of Smeaton has come to a tragic end.
-
Request for proposal issued for additional hip and knee surgeries: SHA
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), along with the Ministry of Health, have issued a request for proposal (RFP) to provide additional hip and knee surgeries in Regina.
-
Police investigating multiple bear spray incidents at Saskatoon Ex
A news release from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) outlined at least three incidents where bear spray was deployed in or around the Ex.
Regina
-
Regina city councillor Terina Shaw stepping down from Safety and Well-Being committee
Regina Coun. Terina Shaw is stepping down from a city committee focused on improving community safety, following backlash surrounding her comments at meetings earlier this year.
-
Sask. residents aged 18+ now eligible for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose
Saskatchewan residents 18 years and older are eligible to receive a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Regina driver fined nearly $600 for excessive speeding
A novice driver was caught travelling well over the speed limit late Sunday evening.
Atlantic
-
N.S. reports increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations for month of July, decrease in deaths
Nova Scotia is reporting a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for the month of July, while the number of deaths decreased compared to previous months.
-
One dead after vehicle crashes, catches fire in Dartmouth: police
A person has died after police say a vehicle crashed and caught fire in Dartmouth Monday morning.
-
Work is ongoing to save vandalized historic trees at Halifax Public Gardens
The supervisor of the Halifax Public Gardens says some of the "top minds" in arboriculture are working to save nearly 30 historic trees that were vandalized three weeks ago.
London
-
Homicide suspect arrested: London police
Antony Centeno-So, the man wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder of Devon Cherrey-Rooke earlier this month, is in the custody of London police Monday.
-
'Broken collarbone and road rash': London cyclist describes alleged hit and run
In serious pain, Randy Van Puyenbroeck had trouble sleeping. He was cycling with a group of members from the London Cycling Club on White Oak Road Sunday morning when he and a fellow rider were involved in a crash with a truck.
-
Lisa LaFlamme is leaving CTV News
Lisa LaFlamme is leaving CTV News. The network announced today that the Chief Anchor and Senior Editor is departing after more than 30 years with the company.
Northern Ontario
-
Lisa LaFlamme is leaving CTV News
Lisa LaFlamme is leaving CTV News. The network announced today that the Chief Anchor and Senior Editor is departing after more than 30 years with the company.
-
Long-time downtown Sudbury businessman running for mayor
A 72-year-old downtown Sudbury businessman has entered the pool of candidates running for mayor in the City of Greater Sudbury, bringing the number of contenders to nine.
-
One taken to hospital after Nairn Centre fire
CTV News has learned one person has been taken to hospital after an early morning fire at a camp west of Sudbury.
Kitchener
-
64 animals dead following barn fire in Mapleton Township
Dozens of animals have been killed in a barn fire in the Township of Mapleton, with officials saying 60 cows and four horses are dead.
-
University students displaced by fire in Waterloo
With only a few weeks before classes begin, multiple students have been displaced after flames ripped through a house Sunday morning. Occupants were home at the time and were alerted by a quick-thinking bylaw officer.
-
One dead after crash near Palmerston, Ont.
An 87-year-old from Palmerston, Ont. is dead after a crash on Perth Line 91 just west of Road 140.