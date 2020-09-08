VANCOUVER -- A B.C. woman has been charged with second-degree murder after a man's body was found on a remote section of a forest service road, police say.

RCMP say officers responded to a 911 call and found a man's body on the Adams Forest Service Road south of Clearwater, B.C., on Sunday.

One woman was arrested and taken to the Clearwater detachment, and the Southeast District Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.

RCMP say a second-degree murder charge has been laid against Ashleigh Tschritter in connection to the death of David Simpson. Both the suspect and victim are from Clearwater, according to police.

Mounties believe there is no further threat to the public and say it was an isolated incident.

Tschritter is scheduled to appear in Kamloops provincial court on Tuesday.