VANCOUVER -- Someone is $24 million richer after buying a winning lottery ticket in Aldergrove, B.C.

It was revealed last week that the ticket was purchased in B.C., but the identity of the winner has remained a secret.

On Wednesday, the B.C. Lottery Corporation will reveal the province's newest multimillionaire in a physically distanced news conference hosted on Facebook.

The mystery winner matched all six numbers in the May 27 Lotto 6/49 draw. Those numbers were 7, 17, 18, 22, 28 and 34, and a bonus number of 1.

Their prize is $24,369,459.

This article is developing. Check back for updates.