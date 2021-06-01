VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s latest lottery millionaire is planning to use some of his winnings to whisk his wife and kids away on their first family vacation in a decade.

Kelowna resident Amar Singh won the guaranteed $1 million prize in the May 20 Lotto 6/49 draw, and told the B.C. Lottery Corporation he intends to take his family somewhere tropical once it's safe to travel again.

"Our kids are growing up, and we want to go somewhere for a week or two weeks. We've always wanted to go to the Bahamas, or Costa Rica, somewhere warm where we can relax," Singh said in a news release.

The lucky lottery player is also planning to buy a new home.

Singh told the BCLC the first thing he did after discovering his win was call his wife, who took more than a little convincing before she believed it was real.

"She had said, 'No you didn't win, you were probably playing a demo,'" Singh said. "She just kept saying, 'No, no, it was a demo win.' She didn't believe me at all."

Lottery officials do not provide the odds of winning the guaranteed $1 million prize, as it's dependant on how many people purchase a ticket for that draw.

The odds of winning the jackpot on a Lotto 6/49 ticket, which requires matching all six numbers in a draw without using the bonus, are said to be an infinitesimal one in 13.98 million.