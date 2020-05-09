VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s provincial health officer will deliver an update on COVID-19 cases at noon Saturday.

Watch the press conference live at CTVNewsVancouver.ca.

While Dr. Bonnie Henry continued to report new cases every day this week, the province also unveiled its plan to ease restrictions and guidelines, starting in mid-May.

On Friday, Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix stressed that even as the province begins to ease its restrictions, nothing should change dramatically overnight, and until the province moves into "phase two" of its restart plan, existing orders, restrictions and guidance remain in place.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.