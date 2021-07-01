VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s premier and solicitor general are giving a last-minute update on the wildfire situation in the province Thursday, in spite of it being a statutory holiday for Canada Day.

John Horgan and Mike Farnworth will be joined by representatives from the BC Wildfire Service and Emergency Management BC for the announcement.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE NOW.

The briefing comes as a fire has devastates the small town of Lytton. The entire village was evacuated Wednesday evening, and the local member of Parliament says at least 90 per cent of it has burned.

Other evacuation alerts and orders have been issued in the province in recent days as regions have endured record-breaking temperatures amid a heat wave.

BC Wildfire Service has six fires of note listed on its website as of Thursday. The largest is the Sparks Lake fire about 15 kilometres north of Kamloops Lake. That fire, discovered Monday, has grown to 20,000 hectares in size.

Evacuation orders are in place for 18 properties near that blaze and an alert is in effect for about 150 properties.

The Lytton fire is not under BWFS' jurisdiction.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.