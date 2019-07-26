

CTV News Vancouver





Campers in B.C. may have noticed something surprising this summer: there is no campfire ban in effect yet.

By this time last year, the ban had already been in place for eight days. In 2017, the ban was put in place by July 6.

This summer, however, wildfire conditions in the province are proving to be quite different than the last two record-breaking years. In fact, last Friday, BC Wildfire Service wrote on Twitter that "fire activity remains low across B.C. due to cool conditions and rainfall."

However, conditions are starting to dry out and thunderstorms have sparked new fires, including an out-of-control blaze between Keremeos and Osoyoos that was measured at 80 hectares Friday afternoon.

We are anticipating warmer and drier conditions this afternoon, and as a result fire activity may increase with the heat of the day. A reminder to all that aircraft are responding to this fire again today, and to please stay clear of aircraft landing on the lake. (2/2) — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 26, 2019

Last week, most of the province was considered low or very low risk for a fire. But by this Friday, that has shifted to most of the province being low risk, with some areas now considered a moderate risk.

Even so, that’s a stark contrast to mid-July 2018, when most of the province was either moderate or high risk.

It's an even more dramatic shift from 2017 when, by this time, the southern half of the province's risk ranged from moderate to extreme.

Fire activity remains low across BC due to cool conditions and rainfall. This may feel like a stark contrast compared to what was experienced in 2017 & 2018, however it is no reason to become complacent. Please continue to take all precautions to prevent human-caused #BCwildfire. pic.twitter.com/gwZYnacFWe — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 19, 2019

"This may feel like a stark contrast compared to what was experienced in 2017 and 2018, however it is no reason to become complacent," BC Wildfire Service said on Twitter.

Since April 1, 558 fires have been recorded by BC Wildfire Service. Of those, nearly 42 per cent are believed to be caused by lightning, while nearly 36 per cent are believed to have been started by people.

In 2018, a record-breaking 2,117 fires were recorded in the province with over 1.4 million hectares burned.