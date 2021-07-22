VANCOUVER -- Strong winds in the B.C. Interior have spread several out of control wildfires, triggering a number of new evacuation orders Thursday morning.

The Shuswap Emergency Program has issued an evacuation alert for the community of Seymour Arm near Shuswap Lake.

All residents in the neighbourhood of Tranquility Bay are being told to leave immediately.

That includes properties east of Seymour Arm Bay Road and Seymour River Road at Bughouse Bay, and Tipman Road and Bradley Road.

Residences in the Fowler (Freeman) Point, Dasniers Bay, Seymour Arm North, and Seymour Arm South are on alert and need to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

“A tactical evacuation is now completed in Seymour Arm for approximately 39 people on the east side of the community. The CSRD firefighters have gone door-to-door to ensure people in the affected area have been notified. All are safe,” tweeted the Shuswap Emergency Program at 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

The Hunakwa Lake wildfire is estimated to be at least 1,200 hectares and is currently classified as out of control.

An evacuation order was also issued by the Regional District of Central Kootenay shortly after midnight Thursday morning.

More than 160 properties in the area from 8210 Highway 6, below Ringrose Creek, south to Christian Creek in the Slocan Valley in Electoral Area H were told to leave immediately

Evacuees with nowhere to go are being told to report to the Castlegar and District Recreation Centre to access Emergency Support Services.

“ESS may not be able to accommodate your pets, so make sure you have prepared your pets by having appropriate cages, food, water and bowls, and ensure they are wearing identification. You may wish to arrange to have your pets cared for by family or friends,” wrote the Regional District of Central Kootenay.

The evacuation was prompted by the Trozzo Creek wildfire.

It was first discovered on July 9 and is currently estimated at 2,635 hectares.

The BC Wildfire Service has determined the cause to be lightning.

There were 275 active fires across the province as of Thursday morning, 39 of those are considered wildfires of note.