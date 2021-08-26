VANCOUVER -- A B.C. health authority is planning for the return home of more than 800 care home evacuees who were relocated because of wildfire threats.

Interior Health said in a statement Wednesday 826 care home residents, acute care patients and community health clients were temporarily moved to other areas in its region and to other health authorities because of ongoing fires.

With some fires stabilizing, these residents may soon be able to return home.

"Health-care teams across the province have done monumental work planning and co-ordinating the

evacuations of some of our most vulnerable people," said Interior Health's CEO Susan Brown in a news release.

"Many care home residents have complex care needs and proactive decisions are required to ensure their safety, continuity of care, and sufficient time is allotted to move people out of harm’s way who often require 24-7 care."

The health authority's statement said repatriation after a wildfire evacuation is "a complex process," which includes cleaning facilities, co-ordinating transportation and ensuring staff are in place.

"Being evacuated can be frightening and upsetting for many people and we want everyone to know how

grateful we are for people's patience and understanding over the past few months," Brown said.

"We make the best decisions possible with the information we have to ensure these vulnerable individuals are safe – with an abundance of caution foremost in our planning."

Families will be contacted directly when their loved ones return home, but anyone who wants to confirm their location can call 1-877-442-2001.

B.C. has managed a particularly challenging wildfire season this summer. So far this year, 1,555 wildfires were recorded by officials, leading to 861,523 hectares burning.

Less than 1,500 fires were reported in both 2019 and 2020. Just over 35,600 hectares burned in those two seasons combined.

As of Thursday, 243 wildfires remained active. Fifty of those fires are still classified as out of control by the BC Wildfire Service.