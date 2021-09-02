State of emergency renewed in B.C. over wildfires
B.C. wildfires: Out of control fire doubles in size in just over 12 hours
Lytton fire: Volunteer group sifts through wreckage to find heirlooms for victims
Wildfire grows near Penticton; more military crews join B.C. blaze battle
2 large wildfires in B.C.'s Central Kootenay region now classified as 'being held'
Mix of toxic pollutants left behind in ash after wildfires scorch communities: expert
Rancher calls for more resources to battle B.C.'s massive wildfires
Wildfire evacuation order uncovers suspected drug lab in West Kelowna, RCMP say
B.C. government advice: What to do if under an evacuation order or alert