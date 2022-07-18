B.C. wildfire pushing toward an Indigenous heritage park: public safety minister

Overcast skies with a chance of showers are shifting to sun in the forecast for British Columbia's Fraser Canyon, where crews are battling an out-of-control wildfire just west of the village of Lytton.

Environment Canada says there's a 60 per cent chance of showers near the area, with winds gusting up to 70 km/h, but the winds will slow to 30 km/h by Tuesday and the sun is out the rest of the week with daytime temperatures peaking at 34 C.

Those conditions cover the same area where the blaze discovered last Thursday has destroyed at least six properties and forced more than 100 people from their homes on the west side of the Fraser River, northeast of Vancouver.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says the fire, which spans about 18.5 square kilometres, was “holding very well” on the north and south flanks, but the flames were pushing west toward the Stein Valley Nlaka'pamux Heritage Park.

He told a news conference Monday that about 100 firefighters were battling the blaze, calling it the first real wildfire of note in B.C. so far this season.

The provincial wildfire service says flames were moving west over the weekend, but winds on Sunday fuelled growth on the southern flank, across the Fraser River from Lytton.

Recovery is just beginning in Lytton, which was mostly wiped out by a fast-moving wildfire one year ago.

There's also concern about a spot fire found early Sunday near the start of the heritage park walking path, partially closing the park.

An initial attack crew and 10 Lytton First Nation firefighters patrolled the area overnight, after crews built a wet line around the hot spot.

The wildfire service says more than 80 people have been assigned to the fire, backed by four water tenders, 10 helicopters and operational and support crews.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is continuing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2022.