B.C. wildfire investigation: Police ask for dash-cam video to determine cause of blaze near Highway 1

B.C. Mounties are investigating the cause of a wildfire that broke out near Highway 1 west of Ashcroft earlier this week.

Police said they're hoping drivers will submit dash-cam video taken from the highway between Walhachin and Cache Creek on May 17. Specifically, they're looking for video between 3 and 4:30 p.m. from that day.

The Juniper Knoll fire led to traffic delays on the highway Tuesday, with one person saying on social media that traffic was "not moving" at about 5 p.m.

"The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined," said Cpl. Lloyd Pinsent, Ashcroft RCMP, in a news release Wednesday.

"We need to speak with anyone who was driving in the area that has dash-cam footage to help further the investigation."

So far this wildfire season, which began on April 1, 113 wildfires have been recorded in the province. Of those, nearly 93 per cent are believed to be human-caused, which officials have previously said is not uncommon earlier in the season. The cause of the remaining fires is unknown.

Officials have said some parts of the province – like the southern Cariboo through Kamloops and the Okanagan, and parts of the southeast corner of B.C. – could be at greater risk to wildfires this summer, due to below-normal levels of precipitation those areas received in the winter.

Anyone with information about the Juniper Knoll fire, which crews say has been put out, is asked to call RCMP at 250-453-2216. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.