VANCOUVER -- High temperatures forecasted across B.C. will likely result in the growth of current wildfires, according to the wildfire outlook for August.

The prediction comes even as B.C. is seeing widespread rainfall in early August. And residents are being told not to hold their breath, because “not all rain is created equal” when it comes to wildfire suppression.

“Though the rain will help moderate fire activity for the short term, a ridge is forecast to settle over the province bringing another period of warm and dry weather,” reads the outlook.

“As the month progresses, current Wildfires of Note are expected to grow with potential for big spread events being when winds increase over 20 kilometres per hour.”

Weather models show that B.C. can expect normal and higher-than-normal temperatures, and rainfall levels will be normal to below-normal. As a result, Wildfire fighters and frontline personnel will continue to be in heavy demand, says the forecast.

“The wildfires burning across the province require a large number of wildfire personnel and will continue as such until extended periods of precipitation are received across the province.”

The effectiveness of rain on wildfires varies greatly, explains the outlook, published by the BC Wildfire Service. A small amount of rain that falls over a period of one hour, isn’t as effective as the same amount of rain falling over a period of five days.

“Heavy amounts of rain in a short period of time will result in runoff and less moisture influencing dry fuels,” it reads.