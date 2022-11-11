B.C.-wide warrants issued for man accused of criminal harassment, theft

Authorities are asking for the public's help locating a 37-year-old B.C. man who is wanted on multiple province-wide warrants.

The RCMP said Glenn Schickerowsky of Maple Ridge is wanted on two counts of criminal harassment, two counts of theft under $5,000, and six counts of failing to comply.

"Police are advising that you do not approach him and call 911 immediately," Sgt. Crystal Heislar said in a statement.

Schickerowsky is described as white, 5'9" tall, 196 lbs. with hazel eyes and short, blond hair – though authorities said he may have a shaved head.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251