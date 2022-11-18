B.C.-wide warrant issued for 'dangerous' man accused of threatening to stab Vancouver security guard

Authorities are asking for the public's help locating a 44-year-old B.C. man accused of threatening to stab a security guard with a knife over the summer.

In a news release Friday, the Vancouver Police Department said Mohammed Adada is wanted on a province-wide warrant for assault with a weapon after he failed to attend a court appearance.

"The charge relates to an incident that occurred on Aug. 30 in Champlain Heights, when a security guard asked a man to move along and was threatened with a knife," the release reads. "VPD officers arrested Adada after that incident and took him to jail. He was charged, then released on bail by the courts, but has since failed to return to court."

According to the VPD, Adada has previously been convicted for five different assaults since May 2021 and is considered "dangerous and a threat to public safety."

Police ask anyone who sees Adada not to approach him, and to call 911 immediately.