B.C.-wide warrant issued for Coquitlam man wanted on assault charges

A provincewide warrant has been issued for 24-year-old Austin Durocher, who is charged with one count each of assault, assault by choking, suffocating or strangling, causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury to an animal and uttering threats. (Coquitlam RCMP) A provincewide warrant has been issued for 24-year-old Austin Durocher, who is charged with one count each of assault, assault by choking, suffocating or strangling, causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury to an animal and uttering threats. (Coquitlam RCMP)

