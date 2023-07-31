B.C. vet clinic loses bid to get allegedly defamatory social media posts taken down
A B.C. veterinary clinic has lost its bid to get a court order requiring a woman to take down allegedly defamatory TikTok videos that have racked up hundreds of thousands of views.
Surrey Animal Hospital's application for an injunction to force the removal of existing posts and prohibit any future ones was denied in B.C. Supreme Court Friday, the latest development in an ongoing defamation case.
Justice John Gibb-Carsley, in his decision, said an order like the one the clinic was seeking can only be granted in narrow circumstances.
"Given the fundamental importance of freedom of speech in Canada, an interlocutory injunction that stifles expression will only be granted in exceptional circumstances and in the clearest of cases," he wrote.
"The posts do not rise to the standard of the rarest and clearest cases that justify interim injunctions of this sort," he later concluded.
The dispute began in 2022 after Victoria Veira took her dog Charlie to the clinic to get neutered. In the three months following her visits to the veterinary office, Veira posted 10 videos to TikTok "to express her dissatisfaction with the clinic," the court heard.
The animal hospital first sued Veira for defamation in August of 2022 and applied for an injunction to remove the posts while the lawsuit is ongoing.
"The clinic asserts that the posts are causing economic damage to its business, both in loss of customers and general reputational damage," the court heard.
For her part, Veira argued that the posts are not defamatory and should be allowed to remain online.
"She argues that Charlie was not treated well and that she is justified in broadcasting her experiences on the internet," the decision says.
Gibb-Carsley focused his decision on the application for an injunction on the two "strongest" statements made in the videos, which were a "reference to the clinic as a 'slaughterhouse'" and that "the clinic 'abuses animals.'"
The judge found both of these statements were "manifestly defamatory," meaning they would "lower the clinic’s reputation in the eyes of a reasonable person" and "have a powerfully negative reputational impact."
However, Gibb-Carsley said that in and of itself is not legal justification for an injunction. In order to meet the bar to get a court order, the statements must also be "impossible to justify."
That bar was not met because the law, according to the decision, doesn’t require someone to prove the literal truth of their claims in order to defend them as justified. Instead, someone must only prove that the "sting” or “gist” is true.
In the case of the "slaughterhouse" comment, the judge found that the entirety of Veira's statement might allow her to defend it as justified, as having the "sting or gist" of saying "the clinic offers bad veterinary services."
The decision takes a similar view of the "abusive" comment.
"I find it possible that one conceivable (albeit broad and colloquial) understanding of the term abuse could be a generalized reference to substandard or improper health care for animals," Gibb-Carsley wrote.
Refusing the injunction, the judge noted, was not in any way meant to suggest an endorsement of the merits of any potential defence of Veira's actions. He also commented on the "potential pitfalls" of negative online reviews and commentary.
"Free speech is of paramount importance in Canadian society. However, speech has consequences. Online speech in particular can often lack a full and balanced account of contentious situations and disputes, to the detriment of those it concerns," he wrote, adding that this case involved the RCMP being called due to threats made against the clinic and resulted in economic loss for the animal hospital.
"I raise these issues because Ms. Veira’s postings appear to only tell her side of the story, and merely present a narrative that she believes to be true."
