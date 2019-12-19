VANCOUVER -- Cheakamus Centre has had to cancel 23 weddings previously booked at its venue due what it's calling "unforeseen circumstances."

Staff at the venue north of Squamish said the building where weddings are held will be undergoing some necessary repairs.

“We sincerely regret the disappointment and inconvenience that this caused our wedding clients,” a spokesperson for the venue said.

At least one of the couples affected is speaking about their frustrating experience publicly.

In a Facebook post, Alecia Mantei writes she saw some scaffolding at the venue when she first booked her wedding but was “told it would be done before our wedding and that they would keep us up to date."

“They made us feel like we shouldn’t worry about it and gave us a false sense of security,” Mantei writes.

Mantei said she and her fiancée had guests that had booked flights from all over the world.

“To say we were deeply disappointed is an understatement," she wrote in the post. "Not to mention extremely stressed on how we would find a new venue in four months."

The venue promises to refund all deposits.