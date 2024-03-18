B.C. using 'enhanced technology' to predict wildfire behaviour, officials say
Decision-makers will be using "enhanced technology" to predict wildfire behaviour across B.C. during the 2024 wildfire season, officials announced Monday.
The Ministry of Forests said the predictive software will launch in the Coastal and Kamloops fire centres – where it was tested out last year – before being gradually rolled out in the rest of the province.
"As the impacts of climate change evolve, so too must our ability to manage the threat of wildfires in our communities," Minister Bruce Ralston said in a statement.
"By adding more technology to the BC Wildfire Service's tool kit, our talented firefighters will be able to make critical decisions faster when it matters most."
The government said the technology uses weather models, topographical data and fuel maps along with real-time information from the field to predict wildfire growth and movement.
In a news release, the ministry stressed that the software "does not replace the experience and skills" of BCWS staff, but offers decision-makers "more intelligence and more time to plan their operations."
Officials said the technology was used last August, when a lightning storm resulted in 110 wildfires sparking in the Coastal Fire Centre over four days – and that the software managed to produce predictions for 12-hour spread for each new fire within 15 minutes.
"That allowed us to identify which wildfires were a priority for initial attack resources based on their potential to spread and threaten communities," said Greg Boyachuk, senior wildfire officer for the fire centre, in a statement.
The province is testing additional tools to bolster firefighting efforts, including "drones for aerial ignitions, infrared scanning for hazard assessments, and 5G technology for more sensor networks to monitor forest conditions," the ministry said
Trump is unable to make US$464 million bond in civil fraud case, his lawyers tell court
Former U.S. president Donald Trump can't find an insurance company to underwrite his bond to cover the massive judgment against him in the New York attorney general’s civil fraud case, his lawyers told a New York appeals court.
opinion What should the Prince and Princess of Wales do next?
In the wake of the photo editing scandal, royal commentator Afua Hagan has some advice for the Prince and Princess of Wales on how to emphasize transparency and authenticity in future communications, to make sure these kinds of mistakes don't happen again.
Toronto family doctor who called patient's body 'perfect' suspended for 3 months: tribunal
A family doctor in Toronto has been suspended for three months after a disciplinary tribunal found that he failed to follow proper protocols while examining a patient's breasts and made inappropriate comments about her body.
MPs to vote on NDP motion calling on Canada to recognize Palestinian statehood
Members of Parliament will vote Monday on a motion from the federal New Democrats, calling on Canada to recognize the 'State of Palestine,' among a range of other calls to action in regards to the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.
A pro golfer almost hit a fan in the head with his shot. The lucky escapee caught the 'scary' moment on camera
As a golf fan watching at a tournament, you have the privilege of being up close to all the action.
Freddie Mercury's home is on the market for first time since 1980 minus his 'exquisite clutter'
Freddie Mercury's sanctuary in London, where he lived the last decade of his life, is on sale for the first time in nearly half a century -- minus his "exquisite clutter."
Man falls to his death from hot-air balloon in Australia
A man fell to his death from a hot-air balloon Monday as it passed over suburban Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city.
Opinion 6 most common credit score myths debunked
Thirty years ago, a large percentage of the population didn’t care about their credit. The only reason credit was important was if you were getting a mortgage on a home or financing a new vehicle.
