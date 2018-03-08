

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA - Red light cameras are being upgraded around British Columbia to help identify vehicles speeding through intersections.

The provincial government says the new technology will be installed on cameras at intersections where there are a high number of speed-related crashes.

Officials will analyze data from crash-prone intersections to decide which cameras will be upgraded for speed enforcement.

Signs will warn approaching drivers of the enhanced enforcement.

The Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General says an average of 84 crashes occur at red light camera sites every year and speed is one of the main factors, with an average of 10,500 vehicles travelling at least 30 kilometres per hour over the posted speed limit through each location.

Four other provinces already use automated speed enforcement cameras, and the ministry says the devices are a common practice internationally.