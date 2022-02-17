B.C. tribunal rules in favour of man whose neighbour wouldn't give him back his denture
B.C.'s Civil Resolution Tribunal has awarded $1,700 in damages to a man who claimed his neighbour refused to return his upper denture after it fell onto their property during a dispute.
Tribunal member Leah Volkers sided with complainant Todd King, finding in a decision issued this week that King's neighbour Bob Bjerregaard had committed the tort of conversion - that is, wrongfully holding onto another's property.
Volkers said some of the evidence in the dispute amounted to a "he said, he said" argument between interested parties whose accounts of the situation could not be relied on as the basis for her decision.
However, both men's accounts - as well as video evidence provided to the tribunal - indicated the presence of a third neighbour at the time of the incident. This neighbour, who Volkers identifies in her decision only as "TF," submitted an affidavit that largely corroborated King's version of events.
Both King and Bjerregaard described the conflict that happened on May 27, 2021 over the parties' shared fence as beginning after an argument between King and TF.
Bjerregaard described his dispute with King as a result of him breaking up the dispute between King and TF.
"I accept this, as Mr. King also says he had an argument with TF before his disagreement with Mr. Bjerregaard," Volkers wrote in her decision.
At some point during the disagreement between King and Bjerregaard, King's upper denture came out of his mouth and landed on Bjerregaard's side of the fence, according to the CRT decision.
King told the tribunal that TF was on Bjerregaard's property at the time and went to pick up the wayward denture, only to have Bjerregaard stop them from doing so. King alleged that Bjerregaard picked up the denture and refused to return it.
Bjerregaard disputed this version of events, claiming that "he did not witness Mr. King’s denture coming out and has never had Mr. King’s denture," according to Volkers.
The tribunal member was unmoved by Bjerregaard's arguments, however, concluding that TF's version of events tipped the balance of probabilities as to what actually happened in King's favour.
"I find that TF was, at the very least, a neutral witness," Volkers wrote. "There is no evidence that TF and Mr. Bjerregaard had any sort of disagreement. If anything, TF was aligned against Mr. King given they were the ones who were initially fighting."
"TF was also undisputedly in Mr. Bjerregaard’s backyard during the disagreement," the tribunal member added. "Given this, I find it unlikely that TF would be dishonest in their evidence to favour Mr. King and see no other reason to doubt the credibility or reliability of their evidence. Therefore, I accept that Mr. Bjerregaard refused to return Mr. King’s denture when asked, as described by Mr. King and confirmed by TF."
King sought damages of $3,480 for the cost of his replacement denture, as well as $1,520 for pain and suffering he experienced while living without his denture.
Volkers stopped short of granting King's full request, noting that the statement of account that he provided from his denture clinic included expenses that predated the denture replacement.
The actual cost of the replacement was $1,500, which Volkers awarded. The tribunal member also awarded $200 to King for pain and suffering, reasoning that the statement from the complainant's denture clinic was unsigned and therefore couldn't be considered expert evidence.
"While I accept the statement confirms that Mr. King replaced his denture on July 14, 2021, I place no weight on it as expert evidence that Mr. King suffered any physical damage without the use of his denture," Volkers wrote. "Despite this, I accept Mr. King’s own evidence that he suffered some damage to his gums from not having his denture between May 27, 2021 and July 14, 2021."
The tribunal member also ordered Bjerregaard to pay interest and CRT fees to King, bringing the total he now owes his neighbour to $1,829.
