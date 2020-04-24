VICTORIA -- Thousands of tree planters in British Columbia will be screened for COVID-19 under new rules issued by the provincial health officer as they prepare to travel to remote communities to start their work.

The orders and guidelines cover the agriculture, aquaculture, forestry and resource industries, and set out prevention, control and inspection protocols for workers and their employers.

The BC Centre for Disease Control guidelines also require that workers limit their travel outside work camps, and that they be trained on how to stay safe while travelling to and from the camps.

Employers have been told to step up hygiene measures, add handwashing stations and appoint at least one infection control co-ordinator at each site.

About 5,000 tree planters travel to work at the remote camps every year.

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson says tree planting is crucial to the health of the forests and the strict measures will ensure that workers and residents are protected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2020.