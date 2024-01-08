B.C. transport minister appeals to feds for help closing trucking safety loophole
B.C.'s transportation minister is calling on the federal government to help close a loophole that allows trucking companies whose fleets are taken off the road in this province to bring in vehicles from other jurisdictions.
The move comes as British Columbia tries to crack down on costly crashes into highway infrastructure, of which there have been dozens over the past two years.
Minister Rob Fleming, in a letter to his federal counterpart Monday, says that a "decentralized approach" to fines and penalties risks being ineffective because of the "inter-provincial nature of commercial trucking."
Coordination is required, he continues, because "our transportation networks are interconnected: no one province can go it alone on road safety."
Last month, a truck operated by Chohan Freight Forwarders Ltd. crashed into an overpass in Delta, causing significant damage. That incident was the company's sixth "infrastructure" crash in the past two years,Fleming said when pulling the company's safety certificate and taking its fleet of 65 trucks off the road.
In the days that followed, social media users shared photographs they said were taken in B.C. that showed trucks branded “Chohan Group” and “Edmonton.” The company did not confirm it had brought in trucks from Alberta, nor did it respond to multiple requests for comment. The minister, however, said he was looking into the issue.
Fleming does not name this company or refer to this incident, but does express concern that companies that operate in multiple provinces can "lawfully avoid enforcement consequences when operating commercial vehicles unsafely across Canada." The suspension of a safety certificate in one province, Fleming pint out, has no impact on operations in another province.
Stressing that the vast majority of trucking companies and drivers follow the rules, Fleming said a piecemeal approach is vulnerable to abuse by unscrupulous operators looking to "avoid enforcement consequences."
Chohan Freight Forwarders Ltd., for its part, has said the overpass strike in Delta was caused by an owner-operator who was told not to proceed with an oversized load but ignored the company's instructions.
"We are disappointed in this driver’s non-compliance as we have been working hard with CVSE and the Ministry of Transportation over the past two years," a spokesperson wrote.
"Our company has an exemplary safety rating and has been in compliance with all safety regulations. At this time, we are cooperating with all investigating agencies and no further comment will be provided."
With a file from The Canadian Press
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Explosion in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, causes huge plume of smoke and scatters debris
A large explosion has been reported in Fort Worth, Texas, according to the city's Fire Department on Monday afternoon.
Wind chill of -50, 40 cm of snow: Here's Canada's weather forecast for the week
Here's what Canadians can expect as snowfall, frigid temperatures and blizzards blanket the provinces and territories.
Journalists being killed at a 'horrific' rate in Israel-Hamas war, experts say
Journalists have died at a rate of about one per day since the Israel-Hamas war broke out on Oct. 7, and experts say their deaths are part of a global pattern that sees journalists killed for the same reasons their work is so important.
United finds multiple panels with problems on Boeing 737 MAX planes
United Airlines has found loose bolts on multiple 737 MAX 9 aircraft, it said Monday, referring to the Boeing model that has been grounded after a panel blew off an Alaska Airlines-operated plane in mid-flight over the weekend.
Canada's bad weather in 2023 caused more than $3 billion in insured damage: report
A new report says Canada exceeded $3.1 billion in insured damage from severe weather in 2023. According to Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. (CatIQ), it's the second year in a row that Canada exceeded the $3-billion mark in insured damage from natural catastrophes or bad weather events.
Toronto police chief apologizes after video of cops carrying coffee at protest sparks outrage
Toronto’s police chief is apologizing after officers were filmed bringing coffee and donuts to protesters at a pro-Palestinian demonstration over the weekend.
A chaotic Golden Globes night had a bit of everything: The silly, the serious, and Taylor Swift, too
The 81st Golden Globes had a bit of everything else: Some silliness, some seriousness, a bit of history, a few good jokes and many bad ones, loads of stars — and one Taylor Swift, who didn’t ascend the podium but still made her presence known as perhaps only Swift can.
Moon landing attempt by U.S. company appears doomed after 'critical' fuel leak
The first U.S. moon landing attempt in more than 50 years appeared to be doomed after a private company's spacecraft developed a "critical" fuel leak just hours after Monday's launch.
More workplaces in Canada are going back to the office full time. Here's what this means for you
Around a quarter of the workforce in Canada was working exclusively from home two years ago. But now, with more and more employers returning to in-person work, what does this mean for Canadians who embraced remote work?
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Winter storm coming to coastal B.C., Environment Canada warns
Environment Canada has issued heavy snowfall warnings for a number of key highways in British Columbia with accumulation of up to 50 centimetres possible in some inland stretches.
-
Economists see 'turning point' in housing market this year as interest rate cuts loom
After a year marked by caution and shifting expectations spurred by rising borrowing costs, economists believe the Canadian housing market could be in for a rebound in 2024.
-
Motorcyclist dies of his injuries after weekend crash in Burnaby
Mounties are investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 54-year-old motorcyclist in Burnaby, B.C., over the weekend.
Calgary
-
Calgary's most vulnerable brace for colder temperatures
Intensely cold weather is on the way and it's Calgary most vulnerable who will see the greatest impact.
-
Several injured during incident at Calgary Sikh temple
Multiple people were hurt during what Calgary police are calling a disturbance at the Dashmesh Culture Centre on Sunday night.
-
Coldest high in 20 years possible this week as warm winter pushed out
Calgary is no stranger to cold snaps – dipping into the -30 C range happens at least once every winter. But Environment Canada warns the coming week is likely to go beyond the usual.
Edmonton
-
Wetaskiwin councillors vote to 'reconsider' Hope Mission approval, despite legal warnings
Exactly eight months after approving a permit for the Hope Mission, Wetaskiwin City Council narrowly voted Monday to "reconsider" despite legal warnings from the city manager.
-
West-end house fire believed to be part of extortion scam: police
Firefighters were called to a two-storey house under construction in west Edmonton Monday morning.
-
Tarp dividers evidence of Red Deer's need for bigger hospital, patient and NDP say
Alberta Health Services says it is working on a long-term solution at Red Deer's hospital where it has been criticized for dividing assessment space with tarps hung by duct tape.
Toronto
-
Here's what you need to know ahead of Ontario 's Tuesday winter storm
Special weather statements have been issued in Toronto and much of southern Ontario calling for blowing snow and rain on Tuesday.
-
Real estate prices have dropped in many Ontario markets since June. These are the communities with the biggest declines
The Kitchener-Waterloo area saw the biggest drop in home prices across the country last year and the Toronto area wasn’t far behind, a new study suggests.
-
'This crossed the line': Toronto deputy mayor, councillor call on Ottawa to investigate arson at Jewish-owned North York deli as possible terrorist act
Days after a Jewish-owned deli in North York was set on fire in a suspected hate crime, a Toronto deputy mayor and city councillor are calling on the federal government to investigate the incident as a possible act of terrorism.
Montreal
-
Lots of uncertainty as 'major storm' set to sweep through Quebec
A major storm is expected to sweep through southern Quebec late in the day Tuesday, bringing with it dangerous driving conditions.
-
Post-strike catch-up for schools: Union president says Quebec doesn't need to cut spring break, extend semester
With the post-strike catch-up plan to be unveiled on Tuesday, CSQ president Éric Gingras believes it's possible to 'make adjustments' without cutting spring break or extending classes into June.
-
Montreal teens save couple from drowning in Barbados
Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.
Winnipeg
-
'We are going to do the safest thing': Manitoba premier eyes three options for intersection where crash claimed 17 lives
The Manitoba government is taking a look at several options to improve safety at the intersection along the Trans-Canada Highway where a crash last summer left 17 people dead.
-
'Indescribable grief': Parents of man fatally shot by police release statement
The parents of a man fatally shot by police on New Year’s Eve are calling for change in how law enforcement responds to incidents involving mental health crises.
-
Man pleads guilty for role in Canada Day stabbing
A second man has pleaded guilty for his role in a stabbing on Canada Day that sent a Ukrainian newcomer to hospital.
Saskatoon
-
'Every bed is full': Saskatoon doctors at a loss in the face of jampacked ERs
Emergency room physicians in Saskatoon are becoming all too used to repeated apologies to patients for a system they say isn't functioning as intended.
-
Sask. teachers inch towards job action as negotiations falter
The union representing Saskatchewan teachers plans to head back to the bargaining table armed with the findings of a third-party conciliation board — but there may not be much to discuss.
-
Sask. has highest job vacancy rate in Canada: report
Saskatchewan has the highest job vacancy rate in Canada, according to a recent report from TD Economics.
Regina
-
With onset of extreme cold, City of Regina opening warming space 'as soon as possible'
The City of Regina says it is bringing back a warming bus for residents to use “as soon as possible” before the eventual opening of a permanent warming shelter for those in need.
-
Sask. teachers inch towards job action as negotiations falter
The union representing Saskatchewan teachers plans to head back to the bargaining table armed with the findings of a third-party conciliation board — but there may not be much to discuss.
-
Five arrested at Yorkton home after RCMP warned of increased police presence
Five people have been arrested at a home in Yorkton after RCMP advised the public of an increased police presence in the immediate area Monday morning.
Atlantic
-
Wednesday storm to bring snow, rain, and strong winds to the Maritimes
Parts of Nova Scotia picked up to 20 cm of snow on Sunday and more is on the way to the region on Wednesday along with rain and high winds.
-
Horizon says 35 per cent of N.B. hospital beds are occupied by ALC patients, up almost 10 per cent
Horizon Health says 35 per cent of New Brunswick hospital beds are occupied by ALC patients.
-
3 additional youths charged with assault in Bedford junior high incident
Three additional youths are facing assault charges in connection to a disturbance at a junior high school in Bedford, N.S., last year.
London
-
'A knife in the back to every blue collar worker': Building collapse victim reacts to fines levied against companies held responsible
One of the victims who was injured in the deadly Teeple Terrace building collapse on Dec. 11, 2020 said the fines against the companies involved don’t go far enough.
-
'It’s been hell': St. Thomas, Ont. building demolished two weeks after partial foundation collapse
Kevin Ferneyhough held back the tears as he watched a backhoe tear down his apartment on Monday. The foundation of the building at 68 Hiawatha St. in St. Thomas partially collapsed on Dec. 27, 2023 and he’s been unable to return since.
-
SIU seeking witnesses after LPS cruiser, cyclist collide in central London, Ont.
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is appealing to the public for witnesses after a police cruiser struck and seriously injured a pedestrian one month ago in central London.
Northern Ontario
-
Wind chill of -50, 40 cm of snow: Here's Canada's weather forecast for the week
Here's what Canadians can expect as snowfall, frigid temperatures and blizzards blanket the provinces and territories.
-
Northern Ont. squatter moved in, changed locks
When the resident of an apartment in Blind River returned home Jan. 5 after a holiday trip, they not only noticed some missing items, but they saw several new items that didn’t belong to them.
-
Sudbury man charged with hitting North Bay pedestrian in crosswalk
A young person received minor injuries when he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road in North Bay last week.
Kitchener
-
Special weather statement issued ahead of winter storm
Waterloo Region and Wellington County are under a special weather statement ahead of what Environment Canada says is a “major winter storm” expected to hit a large swath of Ontario Tuesday.
-
Senior hit crossing the road in Kitchener
A 65-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Highland Road West in Kitchener Sunday, according to police.
-
Man arrested for a third time for assaults at Guelph restaurant
A Brampton man has been arrested -- not once, not twice, but three times -- for assaulting employees at a Guelph restaurant.