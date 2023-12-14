B.C. to take action on drivers hitting overpasses

The province is looking to crack down on oversized vehicles hitting overpasses in B.C.

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming is expected to make an announcement Thursday afternoon regarding strict measures to reduce overpass crashes involving commercial vehicles.

Fleming will be joined by Dave Earle, the president and CEO of the B.C. Trucking Association, who has called for greater safety measures in the past.

According to provincial data, there have been 30 bridge strikes since 2021, with more than half of those happening this year.

In May, following a crash into the 264 Street overpass in Langley, Earle explained that trucks often hurry to deliver goods on time, causing them to sometimes forego safety measures. He went on to say that the trucking industry condemns this behavior.

Months later, in July, following another crash, Fleming promised to raise fines for drivers who hit overpasses and take companies to court to recover the cost of repairs.

The details of Thursday's announcement have yet to be released. The minister is expected to speak at noon.