VANCOUVER -- Health officials in British Columbia will be delivering their last update of the week on COVID-19 cases, outbreaks and deaths on Friday afternoon.

Thursday's announcement of 68 cases brought the total number of infections identified in the province since the start of the pandemic to 5,372. (LINK)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix also confirmed one more fatality from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 204.

Friday's update will be delivered by a written statement, rather than a news conference.

This week has already seen the province's alarming surge in cases slow down considerably. While B.C.'s caseload increased from about 300 at the beginning of August to 900 within a matter of weeks, it has remained relatively stable for the last few days.

While health officials identified 188 infections from Tuesday to Thursday, they also said 185 people recovered from COVID-19 over the same period.

On Thursday, Henry and Dix shared more geographically specific data on COVID-19 in B.C., revealing which cities have experienced the most cases. (LINK)

They also confirmed for the first time that the province has recorded eight suspected cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, a serious condition that's been linked to COVID-19. (LINK)

All of the children impacted have fully recovered, Henry said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates after 3 p.m.

