B.C. to make announcement on Indigenous child and family welfare

B.C. is scheduled to make an announcement on Indigenous child and family welfare in the province Wednesday.

Few details were provided about the briefing ahead of time, but Minister of Children and Family Development Mitzi Dean will make the announcement at 12:15 p.m.

Earlier this year, the Simpcw First Nation signed the province's first-of-its-kind child welfare agreement to ensure the First Nation is involved in protection, planning and placement of Simpcw children and youth who come into contact with the child welfare system.

"It is our commitment to work with Indigenous communities to honour and affirm their inherent right to support and protect their children and families in ways that are aligned with their Nation’s beliefs, cultural practices, traditions and laws," Dean said in a statement released in April.

"This new community agreement is the result of intensive consultation to understand the needs of the community in relation to their history and cultural heritage, and will shape how the ministry and Simpcw First Nation work together on child-welfare issues now and into the future."

Wednesday's event is expected to be followed by a reception with Indigenous stakeholders.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.