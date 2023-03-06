B.C. to introduce legislation to combat online sharing of intimate images without consent

New legislation is expected to be introduced in British Columbia Monday aimed at preventing the online sharing of intimate images without permission.

Attorney General Niki Sharma is slated to make an announcement at 2:45 p.m.

Sharma will be joined by Carol Todd, the mother of Amanda Todd -- the 15-year-old Port Coquitlam teen who took her own life in 2012 after years of torment by a cyberstalker.

In recent weeks, police in Coquitlam, New Westminster and Victoria have warned about increases in the number of sextortion cases -- as predators demanded money from youths with the threat that their intimate images will be posed online.

