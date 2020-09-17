VANCOUVER -- Months into the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C.'s premier and finance minister will reveal the province's economic recovery plan Thursday.

John Horgan and Carole James will announce how the government will divide $1.5 billion that was set aside in the province's $5-billion COVID-19 financial plan. That plan, which was announced in March, also allocated $2.8 billion for people and services at the height of the pandemic.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 1:30 p.m.

James revealed last week that, thanks to COVID-19, B.C. is on track to see a $12.8-billion deficit this fiscal year.

"Just as we're seeing globally and in Canada, B.C.'s economy and everyday lives for businesses and the people of our province have been seriously impacted," James said after releasing the first quarterly report for 2020-21.

"Being a realist, we have a long road ahead of us."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.