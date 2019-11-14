VANCOUVER - The provincial government is expected to announce new rules from Victoria Thursday morning about vaping and youth.

B.C.'s education, finance and health ministers are holding a technical briefing at 10 a.m., followed by a news conference.

Earlier this month, Vancouver's city council voted in favour of exploring ways to keep kids from vaping products, and to look into advertisement restrictions similar to those in place for cigarettes.

Councillors in Richmond approved an ad ban on city property, and Coquitlam city staffers are also looking at ways to prevent youth from vaping.

In late October, the B.C. School Trustees Association said schools were spending more time policing vaping, and that more students were breaking the rules.

The BCSTA approved a motion to ask politicians on the provincial and federal levels to provide funding for further education for students, and to introduce rules similar to those guiding tobacco advertisements.

The Ministry of Health announced last week there have been three cases of what it describes as "probable vaping-related illness" in B.C.

A survey conducted last month suggested about three-quarters of Canadians would like their province to implement a temporary ban on vaping products. On Wednesday, Massachusetts lawmakers approved a bill that would ban the sale of all flavoured tobacco products, and imposed a new tax on nicotine-based vape products.

Prior to its approval, the state imposed a temporary ban in response to an outbreak of illness. The ban is meant to give medical experts time to conduct further research on possible side effects.