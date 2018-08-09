

The Canadian Press





Attorney General David Eby is set to announce changes to how auto insurance premiums are calculated in the province.

Eby will join Insurance Corporation of B.C. board chairwoman Joy MacPhail at a news conference in Victoria just after 1 p.m. Thursday.

The corporation faces a forecasted deficit of $1.3 billion and Eby has already introduced some changes, including in May when he asked for a rate hike for bad drivers.

But he's already ruled out switching to a no-fault insurance system, because he says B.C. drivers have the right to go to court over car accidents.