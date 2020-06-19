VANCOUVER -- No one has died from COVID-19 in B.C. in a full week, health officials said Friday.

The most recent update means the province has tied its longest stretch without a death from the novel coronavirus. There were another seven days back in March when there were no fatalities reported.

There was one death reported last Friday, but the week before that had no deaths as well, according to the health minister and provincial health officer.

Last week's death was the only one in the last 13 days.

It's positive news, but Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry did confirm in Friday's update that another seven patients have caught the virus.

The update, given by news release instead of a live news conference, brings the province's total number of cases confirmed by testing to 2,790.

Henry and Dix said 178 of those cases are considered active, while 2,444 have recovered.

B.C.'s death toll from COVID-19 remains at 168.

The health officials also gave the latest numbers by region:

65 in Northern Health;

130 in Island Health;

197 in Interior Health;

952 in Vancouver Coastal Health; and

1,446 in Fraser Health

One of the Fraser Health cases, they said earlier this week, was at an independent school, which has since stopped in-class instruction as a precaution.

Also in Friday's update was another positive message: there have been no new health-care facility or community outbreaks.

However, the province is still dealing with active outbreaks at six long-term care or assisted living facilities and one acute care facility.

There are three remaining community outbreaks.

Earlier in the day, Dix spoke at a news conference regarding an alarming allegation within B.C.'s health-care system.

It has been alleged that workers were playing some type of guessing game regarding the blood-alcohol levels of Indigenous emergency room patients, and possibly others, the minister said. Read more on that announcement.

In Friday's new case update, Dix and Henry wrote, "Our province has worked together to respond to COVID-19 as one, and the benefit is clear. We have said we must be 100 per cent committed to flattening the COVID-19 curve, and we must do the same when it comes to addressing racism."

As with last weekend, health officials will not give the next update until Monday.