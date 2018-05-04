

CTV Vancouver





A teenager living with a disability has been told she can't go to prom at her Mission, B.C. high school due to a series of unexplained absences.

Triss Hunter, 16, lives with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a connective tissue disorder that can cause chronic, unexpected pain.

"There's no cure, there's no choice. I have to live with it," she said in an interview with CTV News.

Treatments mean more time at the doctor's, and less time in school.

Triss's mother, Sarah, admits she doesn't always call in to report her daughter's absences.

"I can't always call in all the time because there are days where I'm sick too, or she's in the hospital," Sarah said.

But those absences are the reason the school has told Triss she can't attend her Grade 12 boyfriend's prom.

"I tried to explain to (the principal) that I have to go to physiotherapy three times a week and I have to go to doctors' appointments at any random time," Triss said.

Tracey Charmichael also has EDS. The mother is an advocate for young people suffering from chronic pain, and she said she hoped the school's decision was a misunderstanding.

"There's a requirement to accommodate disabilities, and schools are very focused on doing that when it comes to the classroom, but your school experience doesn't end at the classroom," she told CTV Friday.

Mission Schools wouldn't directly discuss Triss's case because of privacy, but told CTV News in a statement that they try their best to accommodate students' needs.

"There's always flexibility and there are always allowances for individual needs and challenges," the statement said.

Tracey said it sounded like the district was holding Triss accountable for "something that is really a parent's responsibility."

B.C.'s education minister said Triss's story was brought to his attention Friday, and that he was concerned.

"We are reaching out to the school district to better understand the situation," Rob Fleming said in a statement to CTV.

Triss hopes the district will reconsider its decision in time for prom.

With reports from CTV Vancouver's David Molko and Penny Daflos