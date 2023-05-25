B.C. teen seeks rightful owner of war memorabilia found while fishing

Taro Milligan found a collection of war memorabilia while fishing in Abbotsford earlier this week. (Taro Milligan) Taro Milligan found a collection of war memorabilia while fishing in Abbotsford earlier this week. (Taro Milligan)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener