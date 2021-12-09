B.C. teen reported missing earlier this week found safe: RCMP
(File Photo)
Police in Langley say a teenager who disappeared earlier this week is safe.
The teen, whose name and age have been removed from this article for privacy reasons, had left her home in Fort Langley Monday evening.
Her whereabouts were unknown for several days, the RCMP said, behaviour which was "out of the ordinary" for the girl.
In an update Friday, police said she was found and is safe.
No further information was provided.