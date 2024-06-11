B.C. teen, dog rescued after falling hundreds of feet down embankment

First responders rescued a teenager and his dog after a “harrowing fall” in B.C.’s Interior.

The pair fell over an “extremely steep” embankment in the Elko area, north of the border with Montana, according to a Tuesday news release from the Regional District of East Kootenay.

“When we assessed the scene, it was determined he’d fallen several hundred feet down the slope and was beyond our rope rescue capability,” said Chief Michael Hockley of Elk Valley and South Country Rural Fire and Rescue, in the release.

He said search and rescue crews were dispatched from Fernie and worked through the night, until about 4 a.m., to bring the teen and the pup back to safety.

In total, 12 firefighters, seven search and rescue members, the RCMP and paramedics were part of the rescue effort, the release says.

The young man sustained “multiple” injuries, but none life-threatening, and was taken to hospital for assessment and care.