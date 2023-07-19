B.C. teen dies after falling into waterfall near Revelstoke, RCMP say

A 15-year-old girl died after slipping into a waterfall near Revelstoke, B.C., last weekend – despite her stepfather's attempt to dive in and rescue her.

The Kamloops teenager, whose name has not been released, lost her footing at Akolkolex Falls late Sunday afternoon, the RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

Her stepfather dove into the falls after her, suffering undisclosed injuries in the process.

"Those who witnessed the incident reported not seeing either party resurface," Cpl. James Grandy of the RCMP's Southeast District said in the release.

"With the help of a search and rescue helicopter, the stepfather was located and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

The teenager was not located until the next day. Authorities said she was dead when police and search crews found her.

Her death is now being investigated by the B.C. Coroners Service.