B.C. team helps rescue woman, pulled from rubble 4 days after Turkey quake

Rescuers weep by a collapsed building in Adiyaman, southern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.Thousands who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires and clamored for food and water in the bitter cold, three days after the temblor and series of aftershocks hit Turkey and Syria. ( AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Rescuers weep by a collapsed building in Adiyaman, southern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.Thousands who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires and clamored for food and water in the bitter cold, three days after the temblor and series of aftershocks hit Turkey and Syria. ( AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Rescues in Turkiye offer moments of relief in quake aftermath

Rescuers pulled several people alive from the shattered remnants of buildings on Friday, some who survived more than 100 hours trapped under crushed concrete in the bitter cold after a catastrophic earthquake slammed Turkiye and Syria, killing more than 22,000.

