VANCOUVER -- The president of the union representing B.C. teachers is demanding that the province restrict the number of students in classrooms to 15 in the Fraser Health region.

In a letter to Premier John Horgan, Teri Mooring says that skyrocketing cases in the Fraser Health region are a concern for teachers, staff and students.

“I am writing to urge you to in the possible strongest terms to instruct the Ministry of Education to respond swiftly to the dramatic rise in cases of COVID-19 in the Fraser Health region by reducing class sizes to no more than 15 students,” the letter states.

Mooring writes it is “virtually impossible” to maintain physical distancing in some classrooms because of how large the class sizes are now.

In a social media post, a teacher shared a photo showing a classroom of two dozen students to highlight “what an actual classroom looks like” in the Fraser Health Region.

Teachers in Surrey (safely) demonstrating what an actual Surrey classroom looks like, full of students. We are distressed that the media often shows a magical version of a class with only a few kids. This, in Fraser Health region where the covid numbers are spiking. #bctf #bced pic.twitter.com/Ip1IOltJDF — Julia MacRae (@Julia_MacRae) November 13, 2020

Mooring says other school districts, like the Vancouver School Board, have already reduced class sizes to 15 and would like to see the education ministry work with Fraser Health to implement the same limit.

“Now is the time to invest in the small class sizes that will keep our students safe,” she writes.

