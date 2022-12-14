B.C. teacher who had 'inappropriate sexual contact' with underage former student banned from profession

A former B.C. teacher has been banned from the profession for life after pleading guilty to sexual assault.

The office of the province's Commissioner for Teacher Regulation posted a summary of the recent consent agreement imposing the ban on its website Tuesday.

The summary was posted – rather than the full text of the agreement – "to protect the identity of a student who was harmed, abused or exploited by the teacher." It does not identify the student, the teacher or the school district where the misconduct occurred.

Rather, the summary indicates only that the teacher held a valid professional certificate from 2007 until 2019, when it was cancelled for non-payment of fees.

By that time, the misconduct had already occurred and caused the teacher's suspension from his position at a B.C. high school.

According to the summary, the teacher "formed an inappropriately close relationship with a former student, who was a minor" in 2018.

"The teacher exploited this relationship to engage in inappropriate sexual contact with (the student)," the summary reads.

He was suspended by the school district in October 2018, and the district reported his conduct to the commissioner. In November of that year, the teacher provided the commissioner with "a written undertaking" that he would not teach in any role requiring certification or permission under the Teachers Act.

The teacher pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault towards a young person in June 2021, according to the summary.

The date on which he entered the consent agreement is redacted in the summary. In it, he agreed that his conduct violated Standards 1 and 2 of the Standards for the Education, Competence and Professional Conduct of Educators in British Columbia.

"The teacher further agreed that he will never apply for, and understands the director will never issue to him, a certificate of qualification, an independent school teaching certificate or any other authorization to teach in the kindergarten to Grade 12 education system under section 64(g) of the Teachers Act, or any successor legislation," the summary reads.

The commissioner considered three factors when determining that a lifetime ban was appropriate: First, the misconduct was "very serious" and undermines public trust in the education system.

Second, the misconduct "spanned several months and showed a pattern of persistent violations of professional boundaries."

And third, the teacher had previously been disciplined "for failing to maintain appropriate professional boundaries with students," according to the summary.