B.C. teacher who communicated with student on 'adult website' disciplined
A B.C. teacher who sent sexual messages to a student after they connected on an "adult website" has been banned from teaching for 10 years.
A summary of the teacher's misconduct was published online this week, though many details were withheld by the province's commissioner for teacher regulation in order to protect the student's privacy.
The document does not provide the teacher's name, age or gender, nor does it reveal which school district the teacher was working for at the time.
The consent resolution agreement summary does confirm the teacher "engaged in inappropriate communication of a sexual nature with a person the teacher knew was a student in (the same) district."
When the two began communicating in April 2020, the student initially claimed to be in university. By the end of the month, the student admitted that wasn't true.
"The teacher then disclosed to (the student) that the teacher was employed by the district," the summary reads.
"Even after learning that (the student) was a district student, the teacher continued to send (the student) messages. Some of the messages were of a sexual nature."
District officials accepted the teacher's resignation in August of that year, and sent a report on the incident to the commissioner.
The teacher has since accepted a decade-long ban on teaching kindergarten through Grade 12 at either a public or private school in the province.
